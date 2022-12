FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Judge Damon Leichty, of the Northern District, said Friday that he is pleased with progress made so far with the proposal to build a new jail at 2911 Meyer Rd.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that Allen County Commissioners met with Leichty to present the latest plan for a new jail. Leichty said he would also like to see more jail staff hired.

The next progress report is due on May 19, with a hearing set for June 2.