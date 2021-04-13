Fed “Highly Unlikely” To Raise Interest Rates This Year

Despite what he sees as a rapidly recovering economy, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Sunday reaffirmed the central bank’s commitment to keep loose monetary policy in place.

That includes a statement of near-certainty that interest rates won’t be going anywhere as inflation remains tame and millions of Americans remain in need of assistance as the nation rebuilds from the damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

To discuss the news, Bill Dendy who is a CPA & Money Manager joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” with further analysis.

