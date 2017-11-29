FDA reports more than 60 pet illnesses related to “bone treats”

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has received 68 reports of pet illnesses related to “bone treats.”

These products are processed and packaged for sale as dog treats, and include treats described as “Ham Bones,” “Pork Femur Bones,” “Rib Bones” and “Smokey Knuckle Bones.”

The products may be dried through a smoking process or by baking, and may contain preservatives, seasons and flavorings.

Pet owners and veterinarians have reported the following illnesses related to the treats:

Gastrointestinal obstruction (blockage in the digestive tract)

Choking

Cuts and wounds in the mouth or on the tonsils

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Bleeding from the rectum

Death (approximately 15 dogs reportedly died from eating a bone treat)

The FDA has provided the following tips to keep your dogs safe: