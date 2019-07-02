FDA identifies dog food brands connected to heart disease

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): The Food and Drug Administration has identified more than a dozen brands of dog food that could be connected to canine heart disease.
After an investigation that began almost a year ago in which the FDA said it was investigating reports of canine dilated cardiomyopathy in dogs eating certain pet foods, the agency has identified 16 dog food brands, many labeled as “grain-free” as the culprits.
The main cause appears to be due to the high proportion of peas, lentils, and potatoes as main ingredients. The FDA noted that pet owners aren’t being told to stop using the food outright, but instead to talk with a veterinarian first.
We have a full list of the brands below, plus a link to the complete report here.
Arcana
Blue Buffalo
California Natural
Earthborn Holistic
4Health
Fromm
Merrick
Natural Balance
Nature’s Domain
Nature’s Variety
NutriSource
Nutro
Orijen
Rachael Ray Nutrish
Taste of the Wild
Zignature