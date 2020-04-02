FDA calls for removal of Zantac from market

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): The US Food and Drug Administration is asking for the complete removal of heartburn medication Zantac from the market.

The FDA issued its request yesterday for both the prescription and over-the-counter versions of the medication as part of an ongoing investigation of a contaminant that is considered a possible carcinogen.

The impurity apparently increases over time and can be more problematic if the drugs are stored in above-room temperature.

The notice comes seven months after the FDA issued a warning about Zantac for the same reasons.

