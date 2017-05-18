FBI raids offices of Muncie Sanitary District

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP): FBI agents and state police have raided offices belonging to the Muncie Sanitary District.

The Star Press reports the FBI and Indiana State police investigators were on the scene at the Sanitary District’s Engineering Office on Thursday morning.

FBI spokeswoman Chris Bavender says she can confirm the agency is conducting an investigation in the Muncie area but won’t disclose the nature of the investigation.

Mayor Dennis Tyler says the city is “fully cooperating” in the federal investigation.

Sanitary District attorney Tom Malapit says he’s unaware of any arrests in connection with it. Sanitary district officials have previously denied being under FBI investigation.