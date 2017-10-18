FBI arrests 120 human traffickers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – In a nationwide effort to stop underage human trafficking, the FBI recovered 84 minors and arrested 120 traffickers

Operation Cross Country XI identified and arrested traffickers in Fort Wayne, South Bend and Indianapolis. Although no juveniles were recovered in Fort Wayne, Supervisory Special Agent Jim Keszi says the effort greatly impacted online sex trafficking in the area.

55 offices and 78 local task forces took part in the operation, in which they staged in hotels, casinos and truck stops.

Although the average age of the victims was 15 years old, officers also recovered a 3-month-old and a 5-year-old.

Click here for more information.