Fatal Wednesday Morning Crash In Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Shortly after 6:45 A.M. Wednesday, Police in Whitley County were called to the report of a crash on U.S. 30 Eastbound at the intersection of South 800 East, approximately 6 miles from Columbia City with an accident involving a semi and three other vehicles.

Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department have confirmed to our partners in news at ABC21 that three people are confirmed dead, and two others were injured in the crash. Crews shutdown U.S. 30 eastbound for the clean-up and investigation. That stretch of road has since re-opened.