NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – New Haven Police are investigating a fatal Wednesday morning crash.

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. at the US 30 and Doyle Road intersection.

Police and emergency responders were dispatched to the intersection on reports of a crash between a car and semi. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and it is currently unknown if weather conditions played a factor in the collision.