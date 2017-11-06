Fatal single vehicle crash in Huntington County Sunday

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One man has died after a single vehicle crash in Huntington County Sunday.

An investigation conducted by Indiana State Trooper David Kewish revealed that around 2:15 p.m., a 2000 Dodge pickup truck was traveling westbound on Shafer Road, east of Frederick Street.

The truck left the south side of Shafer where it reportedly rolled over at least once.

The driver, Timothy M. Brown, 58, was pinned inside the vehicle before being freed by members of the Warren Fire Department.

Brown was transported to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne where he later died from his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.