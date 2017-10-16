Fatal shooting on S. Clinton Monday morning, one dead another in serious condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One man is dead and a woman is in serious condition after a shooting on S. Clinton Street early Monday morning.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were in the area of Lafayette and McKinnie when they heard gunshots coming from a parking lot on the west side of the 4200 block of S. Clinton.

Once at the scene, officers found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital where the man was later pronounced dead.

There is no suspect information available at this time, but the incident is still under investigation.

The relationship between the victims is still unknown.