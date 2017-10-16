Fatal shooting on S. Clinton Monday morning, one dead another in serious condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One man is dead and a woman is in serious condition after a shooting on S. Clinton Street early Monday morning.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were in the area of Lafayette and McKinnie when they heard gunshots coming from a parking lot on the west side of the 4200 block of S. Clinton.

Once at the scene, officers found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital where the man was later pronounced dead. The woman has been identified as 33-year-old Kayla Anderson of Fort Wayne.

There is no suspect information available at this time, but the incident is still under investigation.

The relationship between the victims is still unknown.