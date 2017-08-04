Fatal shooting on East Washington Blvd, suspect unidentified

By
Brooklyne Beatty
-
0
42
Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a fatal shooting in the 900 block of East Washington Blvd.

Officers received reports of a person slumped in a wheelchair around 1:09 a.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds outside of a building.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time, but the incident is under investigation.

The identity of the victim and the manner of death will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here