KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash west of Syracuse Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say that a 41-year-old Milford man was driving a 2017 Ford C-Max westbound on CR 1300 N. For an unknown reason, he crossed the center line, left the south side of the roadway and struck a fence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.