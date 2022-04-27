Fatal Indiana Fire: `We tried our best to get the kids out’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man who lived in a mobile home where four young children died in a fire says survivors did “everything we could” to try to rescue the kids.

The children — ages 2, 3, 5 and 10 — died Thursday morning in the blaze in Fort Wayne, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department said. Authorities have not released the names of the children, but an 18-year-old man who was among four people who survived the fire, Travis Garrison, spoke to The Journal Gazette.

“We tried our best to get the kids out. We did everything we could,” Garrison, of Waterloo, said.

The other survivors were Audrey Kistler, 24; her boyfriend, Samuel Barnett, 17; and the mother of the children, Jessica Mann, 30, all of Fort Wayne, the sheriff’s department said.