Fatal Friday morning crash in Huntington County

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One person died as the result of an early morning crash in Huntington County on Friday.

Matthew J. Weill, 18, of Huntington was driving westbound on County Road 600 North (State Road 16), near 4553 West, shortly after 2 a.m. when for unknown reasons the vehicle left the road and struck a tree head-on, before then bursting into flames. Weill was unrestrained and thrown from the vehicle. The Huntington County Coroner’s pronounced him dead at the scene. His death was ruled accidental and the result of multiple blunt force traumatic injuries.