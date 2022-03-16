Fatal Crash Wednesday Morning In Fort Wayne

Tragedy struck on the south side of Fort Wayne this morning. Shortly after 5:30 A.M., emergency crews responded to the scene of U.S. 27 Northbound at its intersection with Hessen Cassel Road just north of I-469. According to our partners in news at ABC21, one person has been confirmed to have passed away in the accient and another person is injured.

Further details in the accident, such as cause and identities have not yet been confirmed by police. Stay tuned as we will keep you updated throughout the day as details become available.