Fatal Crash Saturday In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): At around 8:11 A.M. Saturday Morning, Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a crash at Clinton Street and Grove Street on an initial response to a Fort Wayne Fire Department fire truck that was responding to a call for service and traveling north on Clinton. The driver of the fire truck saw a car coming south on Clinton and believed the vehicle to be going too fast for the weather. The car that was traveling too fast then hit the curb at Grove Ave and lost control.

According to a release from FWPD, the vehicle spun and then struck the fire truck. The passenger of the car was pronounced deceased on the scene and driver was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. All occupants of the fire truck were not injured. The driver of the fire truck was given the routine protocol for drivers involved in a fatal crash.

The roadway at Clinton and Grove is closed for the duration of the investigation, approximately 3 hours. The Fort Wayne Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team was called to the scene for the investigation.

Further investigation to the incident is on-going.