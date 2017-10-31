Fatal crash in Kosciusko County Monday

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in Kosciusko County Monday night.

Sheriff’s Deputies and emergency services responded to the crash on Wooster Road, just west of County Road 500 East around 5:45 p.m. The vehicle was partially in the roadway with the driver unconscious inside.

Preliminary information revealed the 2007 Chevy was traveling westbound on Wooster Rd, when it ran off the roadway and struck a large fence post and gate.

The Kosciusko County Coroner pronounced 26-year-old Trevis A. Smith of Pierceton, Indiana deceased from multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.