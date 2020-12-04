Fatal crash forces closure of I-69 between Auburn and Waterloo

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An early-morning fatal semi crash forced police in DeKalb County to divert traffic on a stretch of Interstate 69 this morning.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a semi died after his truck slammed into an overpass support beam near County Road 28 a little before 3am. His identity has not yet been released.

The crash forced the northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate to be shut down while police worked to clear the scene. The northbound lanes reopened to traffic at around 6:30am, while southbound traffic continued to be diverted for cleanup efforts.