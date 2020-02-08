Fatal crash closes US 6

BRYAN, Ohio (WOWO): A Defiance man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday night that shut down a portion of US 6 near Bryan.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened near milepost 20 in Springfield Township, southeast of Bryan, at about 9:37pm. 33-year-old Phillip Powell of Defiance was driving a car westbound on US 6 when he drove left of center and hit an SUV headed in the opposite direction.

Powell was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and two passengers inside the SUV were all hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police believe one of the drivers involved was impaired in some way, which led to the crash. Which driver was not specified.