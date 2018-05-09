Fatal crash closes Butler Road early Wednesday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An early morning crash turned fatal after a car struck a utility pole in Fort Wayne Wednesday.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the intersection of Butler Road and Midnight Pass around 6:30 a.m. on report of a one-car crash.

Once at the scene, police found a sport utility vehicle had struck a utility pole on the north side of Butler Road.

Investigators determined the driver was traveling eastbound on Butler when he left the roadway, driving left of center across the opposing lane of traffic. He then struck the pole, sheering it in half.

Investigators suspect the victim suffered some type of medical issue, which lead to the crash.

Butler Road was shut down for a short period of time while investigators documented the scene, and power was lost in the immediate area. The westbound lane of Butler will continue to have restrictions as AEP works to restore the power and replace the damaged utility pole.

The incident is still under investigation.