Fast acting neighbors rescue man from house fire

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO) – One man was transported to a local hospital after a house fire in Angola Friday.

The Angola Fire Department was dispatched to a home in the 700 block of Gilmore Street around 8:30 a.m. to reports of a fire with entrapment.

Neighbors called to report the fire, stating a man was still stuck inside and they were attempting to rescue him. Neighbors were able to bring the man to the front door, where an Angola City Police officer finished removing him to safety.

A Steuben County EMS then transported him to a local hospital where his condition is unknown.

The fire was under control by 9:30 a.m. The fire department believes the fire was accidental, caused by a cooking incident.