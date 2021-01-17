“Farming Today for Tomorrow”- that’s the name of the new multimedia campaign from the National Pork Producers Council to showcase U.S. pork producers’ long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship and further reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Duane Stateler is a hog farmer from McComb, Ohio featured in the campaign who says, “They’re not making any more ground, so we’ve got to preserve what we’ve got. It was always taught to me by my dad and my grandfather that you’ve got to be careful with what you do out here because remember we’re drinking the water that comes from the area that we’re farming, a lot of our farm wells. So, we’ve got to pay particular attention to what we do that we make sure we have quality water for not only ourselves, but for other people.”

One of the top priorities of the incoming Biden administration is addressing climate. Stateler says this shouldn’t be a concern for farmers, but instead an opportunity to tell the great story that farmers have.

“I think that there’s no better no better stewards of the land and of the natural resources than what farmers are. I mean, as you look to where we’re progressing, the amount of soil testing is up, and the response to what we’re putting on is up. And it it’s a two-fold, let’s be honest. There is economics involved in it. But with the margins being at where they’re at and the fact that we’ve got to preserve what we’ve got, I think the sustainability aspect of what farmers do is not understood well enough, and we’ve got to do a little bit better job of letting people know what we are doing in today’s modern agriculture.”

Thanks to environmental stewardship efforts, U.S. pork producers have reduced their emissions to 0.4 percent of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, according to 2019 Environmental Protection Agency data. Hog farmers are committed to further reducing their environmental footprint, including support for voluntary, incentive-based tools to maximize the sequestration of carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions.

To learn more about NPPC’s “Farming Today for Tomorrow” campaign, visit: www.nppc.org/farmingtodayfortomorrow.