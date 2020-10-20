Farmers to Families food giveaway in Allen County

ARCOLA, Ind. (WOWO): The UDSA Farmers to Families food distribution program, announced by Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue as part of the response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, will be distributing 5 semi loads of food in Allen County.

St. Patrick Catholic Church in Arcola is the designated distribution point for the fresh food, which includes produce and dairy products, and there is no set limit for families in need.

The giveaway began on Monday and will run Wednesday from 4-PM until the products are gone and again on Saturday from 10-AM until gone. Distribution is set for Monday and Wednesday of next week at 4-PM and Saturday of next week at 10 AM.

St Patrick Catholic Church is located at 12305 Arcola Road in Arcola.