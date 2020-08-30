Farmers to Families Food Box Program Reaches 75 Million Boxes

The USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program has distributed more than 75 million food boxes in support of American farmers and families affected by COVID-19. President Trump recently announced another $1 billion will be added to the Farmers to Families Food Box Program while the economy continues to reopen.

“The delivery of 75 million food boxes has helped an incredible number of Americans in need,” says Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue. “I couldn’t be prouder of the great job done by the food box program staff and the many farmers, distributors, and non-profits that helped to get this program off the ground for the American people.”

Perdue also says the program is almost finished with its second round of deliveries and they’re working harder than ever to continue to build on their success of the program.

The third round of purchasing starts on September 1, when USDA plans to purchase combination boxes to ensure all recipient organizations have access to fresh produce, dairy products, fluid milk, and meat products. Additional box types will be considered on an as-needed basis.