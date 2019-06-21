Farmers Pulling the Plug on Soybean Planting

With the prevent plant period now in effect and a weather forecast that calls for more rain, some Indiana growers are putting the soybean planters away for 2019. “I have talked to several of my customers and they have decided to give up on getting any more soybeans in the ground,” Mike Silver, with Kokomo Grain, told HAT on Thursday. Most corn farmers parked the planters last week. This week areas of Indiana have seen up to 5 inches of rain.

While Friday looks to be a dry day, the weekend holds more precipitation. “I have rain in the forecast Saturday, Sunday, and Monday,” said HAT meteorologist Ryan Martin. In his weekly planting forecast, Martin said that the rain will be scattered, but, when you total up all the coverage, almost every area of the state will see rain over the 3 days.

A dry period is in store for the latter part of next week. Martin says, “We are a little drier in our forecast for the balance of next week. Tuesday may end up with a lingering shower or two in the morning, but the rest of the day will feature clouds giving way to sunshine. Then we stay partly to mostly sunny for next Wednesday and Thursday. On Thursday, we won’t completely rule out a renegade shower or two in Central Indiana, but nothing significant or well organized. For Friday, showers work through SW Indiana, but the rest of the state should remain partly to mostly sunny. Then on Saturday we start with sun, before showers and thunderstorms reemerge for Saturday afternoon and evening.”

The crops that are planted are in need of some growing degree units. Martin says temps will begin to warm as we move into the latter part of the month, “Temperatures will do no better than normal to below during this entire period. In fact, we do not look for any period over the next 3 weeks where we see above normal GDDs…meaning we have no real warm air surging in. We need heat units, but likely do not pick any more than we normally would, and probably a lot less, in the coming weeks.”

