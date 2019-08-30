Farmers in all 92 Indiana counties now eligible for assistance

INDIANA, (WOWO) – Farmers in all 92 Indiana counties are now eligible for assistance.

Governor Eric Holcomb made the announcement Friday, stating Hoosier farmers are eligible for assistance under a secretarial natural disaster designation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

This comes after the state experienced an excessive amount of rain and flooding during planting season. 74 counties were designated as primary natural disaster areas, however since the remaining 18 counties border one or more of the primary areas, they are considered contiguous disaster counties.

In order to qualify for assistance, farm operators must show at least a 30% loss in crop production or a physical loss to livestock, livestock products, real estate or chattel property.

Farmers can borrow up to 100% of actual production or physical losses to a maximum amount of $500,000.

In addition to emergency loans, farmers with existing FSA loans who are unable to make their payments may be eligible to have certain payments deferred.

For more information, click here.