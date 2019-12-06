Farm Show Seminar to Stress Managing Risk with Hedging

The seminars at the Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo provide some practical tools for profiting in 2020. One session will focus on how to manage risk in this volatile market environment. Wednesday afternoon, December 18, Lannie Cohen with Capitol Commodities will present a program on hedging, “In this day and age, hedging is more important than ever.”

Cohen will cover how he does it and how he uses hedging rather than futures, “I don’t like selling something you don’t own.” He favors the use of options. He says hedging is one of the best strategies for managing risk.

Cohen believes one of the best opportunities producers have right now is taking advantage of the strong basis levels in the Eastern Corn Belt, “It makes no sense to store your crop this year, especially in Indiana with our strong bases levels.” He urged producers to take advantage of these basis levels before they disappear.

His seminar is Wednesday afternoon, December 18. For more details and to pre-register for free parking, visit Indianafarmexpo.com.