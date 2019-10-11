Farm Show Grand Prize Offers Tools for Farming in 2020

The Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo, December 17-19 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, has announced the grand prize to be awarded to one lucky farmer attending this year’s show. A power tool package valued at over $3000 is being provided by American Family Insurance, the presenting sponsor of the show. Those attending the event will have the chance to sign up at the American Family exhibit. On-line registration is also available and is open now at https://amfamfarmshows.com/

The package consists of:

• M18 Cordless 2-Speed Grease Gun Kit by Milwaukee Tool

• 41” 9-Drawer Roller Cabinet W/ 6-Drawer Tool Chest by DeWalt

• 20V Max XR Lithium 6-Tool Combo Kit

“The theme of the show this year is Recover, Renew, and Innovate, and this package will certainly help renew the shop of the lucky farmer who wins,” said Expo President Gary Truitt. In addition to showcasing the latest in farm technology on a 150,000 square foot exhibit floor, the show features 3 days of free seminars on the IntelliFarm Seminar stage, live product demonstrations, a free breakfast on opening day sponsored by Farm Credit Mid-American and Ag Direct, and a free pork lunch on Thursday, December 19, sponsored by Indiana Pork and Global Ag Risk Solutions. Free coffee will be served daily in the Rural King Coffee shops, located right on the exhibit floor.

Admission to the show is free, but pre-registration at https://indianafarmexpo.com is advised.