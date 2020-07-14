Farm Science Review Going Virtual

For the first time in its nearly 60-year history, The Ohio State University’s Farm Science Review will not be held in-person. Scheduled for September 22-24, the show will now happen virtually.

“We are committed to delivering a robust and innovative virtual show in support of agriculture during this pandemic,” said Cathann A. Kress, vice president and dean of Ohio State’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES).

The show in London, Ohio attracts over 100,000 visitors from all over the US and Canada.

“Throughout its history, the Farm Science Review has been at the forefront of showcasing the future of agriculture,” Kress said. “While it may look different in 2020, we will continue to meet the needs of our growers and partners through access to exhibitors, virtual demonstrations, and education about the most recent advancements in agricultural production.”

The three-day event normally allows agricultural producers to peruse 4,000 product lines from 600 commercial exhibitors, view field demonstrations, and learn the latest in agricultural production. Popular educational programs feature specialists from The Ohio State University, Central State University, and other land-grant institutions.

“Due to the rapidly changing conditions in the spread of COVID-19 across the U.S., the decision was made to hold a virtual show,” said Nick Zachrich, Farm Science Review manager. “We have worked diligently to plan for another incredible show demonstrating the newest developments in equipment, research, and application to support agricultural production.”

Current conditions are not conducive to hosting an in-person event. “With our multigenerational audience, we determined a need to prioritize everyone’s health and ensure that we are doing our part to contain the spread of the virus during this global pandemic,” he said.