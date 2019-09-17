Farm Safety and Health Week 2019 Underway

Since the FDR administration was in office in 1944, the third week of September has been recognized as National Farm Safety and Health Week.

This year’s National Farm Safety and Health Week theme is “Shift Farm Safety into High Gear” as a way to remind everyone it’s their responsibility to keep safety on the farm and the road top of mind in rural America.

In a national declaration, President Donald Trump said farmers, ranchers and foresters and their families “endure long, strenuous hours of labor to provide for the American people and the world. We recommit to the well-being of all agricultural workers by pursuing initiatives that improve their work environments.”

Secretary Sonny Perdue echoed the president’s sentiments, mentioning that agriculture can be a high-risk environment.

“Farming is not always the safest profession, and it is our responsibility to continue to improve workplace safety and pursue initiatives that create healthier work environments.”

Here are this year’s daily themes: