Farm Progress Show Headed to Virtual Format

Two major farm shows are off the calendar for 2020, to fill this gap Farm Progress is launching the first ever Farm Progress Virtual Experience, or FPVX. This information-packed event will be powered by Farm Progress Show and Husker Harvest Days and run three days, Sept. 15 to 17.

“The beauty of a virtual event is that we will open the virtual gates on Sept. 15 with a slate of field demos and rich content, but once live, farmers can engage the content all year long,” says Don Tourte, senior vice president, Farm Progress. “With this event the farmer can virtually stroll through more than 500 exhibits in their own time, and each exhibitor will have valuable new information to share.”

The information available in the FPVX will allow farmers to engage a range of content. Searching the exhibitors will be easy because they’ll be sorted into the familiar categories farmers have long come to know through more than 65 years of taking part in Farm Progress events.

“We’re going to have what may be the most extensive field demonstration program we’ve ever conducted with corn harvest, tillage, hay and cattle equipment,” says Matt Jungmann, events manager, Farm Progress. “And we’ll include a first-look at a range of autonomous tools. And Max Armstrong will be on hand for the three-day online event as the host for this event too.”

From videos to easy-to-access brochures, to quick contact information to connect with exhibitors, farmers checking in at FPVX will find the event is almost as information-filled as being on site. While you can’t replace all the great parts of a successful live farm show, this new offering – free to anyone who attends – will provide the information you need to keep up on the newest tools and technology for agriculture.

More information will be available as the show date nears, and work is already underway to pull together a virtual farm show experience unlike any other.

Source: Farm Progress Show press release