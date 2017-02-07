Farm Groups Push Trump on Asia-Pacific Trade

In a letter to President Donald Trump Tuesday, the American Soybean Association (ASA), along with 87 other agriculture groups, called on the administration to reduce and eliminate tariffs and other restrictive agricultural policies in the Asia-Pacific region, allowing American workers to supply Asian markets with high-quality food and agricultural goods.

“We hope your Administration will create such opportunities for our sector by deepening U.S. economic engagement in this critical region while responding to the Asia-only regional trade agreements being negotiated by our foreign competitors,” wrote the groups.

The letter stressed job creation in the U.S. farm sector as a result of international trade, noting that the food and agricultural industry from farm to fork employs more than 15 million Americans, and the food and beverage industry alone represents 12 percent of all U.S. manufacturing jobs.

“America’s food and agriculture sector is poised to grow internationally, building upon its well-deserved reputation for high quality products, trusted brands and constant innovation. Our ability to continue to create jobs and support economic growth in rural America depends on maintaining and increasing access to markets outside the United States through existing and future trade agreements,” the letter continued.

ASA remains committed to engage with President Trump and his administration on the importance of international trade as it affect soy growers across the country.