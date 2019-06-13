Farm Groups Applaud Trump Biotech Order

Farm groups agree with President Trump, who issued an executive order for the federal government to streamline the ag biotech approval process. Trump announced the order during his visit to Iowa Tuesday, that seeks a science-based, timely, efficient, and transparent process. American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall says the executive order will “foster policy to spur agricultural innovation” in agricultural biotechnology. The National Corn Growers Association also applauded the order, saying a streamlined process will “open the pipeline for product approval to a larger sphere and allow farmers more rapid access to the tools that they need in the field.”

The National Pork Producers Council says the executive order “paves the way for common sense regulation to keep America first in agriculture.” The executive order directs the Department of Agriculture, the Food and Drug Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency to collaborate on “common sense regulations” along with developing awareness and education programs to gain acceptance of new technologies.