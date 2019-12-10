Farm Expo Coffee Shops Offering More Than Free Java

Exploring the 150,000 square feet of the Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo, December 17 – 19 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, will need a certain level of stamina. To help keep attendees’ energy level up, Rural King is sponsoring two, coffee shop locations right on the Expo floor.

The unique spaces will offer free coffee and a place to relax and recover. They also offer a place for farmers to fellowship, connect with friends, and visit one on one with exhibitors. Many of the speakers who will be participating in the free seminar series will spend time in these areas after their programs to answer questions and engage in further discussions with those who attend the seminars.

The Coffee Shops will not only provide some recharging time for farmers, but also for their mobile phones. A free, phone charging station will be set up in the coffee shop next to the seminar stage in the center of the show floor.

The Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo is the only indoor show in the Mid-West that offers this kind of complimentary hospitality.

“Our Expo is more than just a ‘come look see and go home’ event,” said Expo President Gary Truitt. “This is an event where you can see, learn, engage, network, and have conversations. It is a place for the Hoosier Ag community to come together.”

This is the 2nd year that Rural King has made the coffee shops possible.

The Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo will be held December 17 – 19. The event will feature the latest technology in production agriculture as well as a preview of new tools and technology that will be available for farmers in the next few years. More details and a complete schedule can be found at www.indianafarmexpo.com. The 2019 Expo is being proudly presented by American Family Insurance.