Registration is now open for Indiana Farm Bureau’s annual Drainage School, which promotes an understanding of the laws and regulations impacting drainage decisions in Indiana. The workshop will be presented both virtually and in person at INFB headquarters in Indianapolis. Farmers, public officials, agency personnel, attorneys and the general public are encouraged to attend. The seminar will take place Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

In-person attendance, which includes lunch, is $50 per INFB member and $100 per non-member. Virtual attendance costs $25 per individual.

Attendees will gain a greater knowledge of drainage law and dispute resolution. Speakers also will share relevant case studies and actionable steps for landowners and those working with landowners.

“The purpose of Drainage School is for attendees to leave with a better understanding of the laws and regulations that control the drainage of land in Indiana, so they can be more informed to make critical decisions on their farms,” said INFB President Randy Kron.

Speakers represent a variety of industries including agriculture, local and state government and law. Drainage topics range from wetlands and roadside construction to solar development and rainfall intensity.

Registration for the event is required. Attendees may register at www.infb.org/drainage through Aug. 25 for in-person attendance and Aug. 29 for virtual attendance. No refunds will be provided after Aug. 25 for those who register for the in-person event. Continuing education credits for attorneys and surveyors are being sought.

The workshop is sponsored by INFB, Indiana Agricultural Law Foundation, Indiana Pork Producers Association, Association of Indiana Counties, Indiana Association of County Commissioners, County Surveyors Association of Indiana, Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Indiana Local Technical Assistance Program and Indiana Agriculture Nutrient Alliance.

For more information on the workshop and the full program agenda, visit www.infb.org/drainage or contact Maria Spellman at mspellman@infb.org.