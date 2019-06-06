Farm Bureau Says Farmers Can Begin to Turn Page with Disaster Aid

Perdue-and-AFBF-react-to-disaster-bill-passage

The U.S. House passage of disaster aid brings much-needed relief to farmers and ranchers. Now that Congress has passed disaster aid, the relief bill goes to President Trump for his signature. USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue was in North Carolina this week right after the bill passed.

“Thankfully, finally eight months after Hurricane Florence we’ve got a disaster bill that will help producers, both the cropping and livestock producers that lost a lot of things,” Perdue said. “Some people lost everything.”

RJ Karney, American Farm Bureau Federation congressional relations director, says the aid covers multiple natural disasters that have occurred since last year.

“This disaster relief bill will provide disaster relief to farms all across the country that have endured incredibly destructive weather events back in 2018 and even that continued here in to 2019.”

The bill includes $3 billion in farm disaster assistance distributed through the Department of Agriculture’s Wildfires and Hurricanes Indemnity Program.

“This will benefit farmers, ranchers, impacted by these natural disasters,” Karney says. “Additionally, there’s funding available for farmers who experienced loss of crops. This is going to include on-farm stored commodities, crops prevented from planting in 2019, and in addition, funding for loss of peaches and blueberry crops in the 2017 planting season.”

Karney says the bill allows farmers to rebuild after a series of calamities.

“This disaster relief bill will allow farmers, ranchers, rural communities, to begin to turn the page and to move forward. And we’re glad Congress was finally able to push this bill past the finish line.”

The President has already announced that he intends to sign the bill into law.