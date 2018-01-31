Farm Bureau President – Zippy Duvall on SOTU

Farm Bureau President – Zippy Duvall comments on the State of the Union

From regulatory reform and trade to immigration reform and infrastructure upgrades, President Trump tonight unveiled a policy roadmap that aims to unify and strengthen our nation. Many of the provisions he outlined will continue the theme of renewing rural America. Now, we must work to secure those policy provisions.

“The president mentioned tax cuts, and many farm and ranch families will benefit from lower tax rates. Farming is a capital-intensive business and during this prolonged period of economic challenge across farm and ranch country, we applaud the president’s leadership and all the hard work by Congress that went into our new tax law.

“It was refreshing to hear his continued pledge to make Washington accountable. The cost of complying with regulations takes a bite directly out of the already slim profit margins our farmers and ranchers are facing today. While much has already been done, there is still more work to do.

“Our farmers and ranchers must have new market opportunities and as a businessman President Trump understands that. As he works to reframe our trade agreements as fair and reciprocal, he goes in with the understanding that we need a trade agenda that secures greater access to ag export markets. That’s important as our farmers prepare to plant their crops for 2018. American agriculture is a bright light in our overall balance of trade and with solid trade policies in place, we will continue down that path.

“With the more-than-$1 trillion infrastructure development package he announced tonight, it is our expectation that rural communities will be partners in what he described as a New American Moment. Infrastructure upgrades tied to our rural communities will help pave the way for economic renewal that is so badly needed.

“The bold package of immigration reform measures he put on the table tonight should prime the pump for overdue action, and we encourage Congress to take action in a timely manner. While we must do more to secure our borders, the fact remains that our farmers and ranchers need access to agriculture labor they can depend on. Agriculture must be part of President Trump’s proposal for merit-based immigration. We will work with the administration and Congress to ensure we get the job done.”