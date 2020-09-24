Farm Bureau Launches Think F.A.S.T. (Farm & Ag Safety Training) for Youth

The American Farm Bureau has launched a new online youth safety course, Think F.A.S.T. (Farm & Ag Safety Training). The program was developed to help youth aged 14 to 17 think through and learn about avoiding common safety hazards on the farm and ranch.
“Safety on the farm and ranch is vital,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “Young people are the future of agriculture and we’re pleased to provide them with tools to help them become grounded in skills that will serve them well throughout their careers.”
The program and related materials focus on general safety, leadership and critical thinking skills applied to technical and agriculture-specific contexts. The training is available at no cost to anyone interested in learning about farm safety (Farm Bureau membership is not required for access).
The program includes 10 modules that each take 10 minutes to complete and follow-up competency quizzes. A curriculum guide for classroom and workshop settings is available for download.
Program modules are listed below.
- Attention & Distractions with ATVs and UTVs
- Spatial Awareness with Livestock
- Looking at Situations from Multiple Points of View with Tractors & Machinery
- Task Breakdown and Job Safety with Personal Protective Equipment
- Matching Tasks and Skills with Electrical
- Decision Making for How to Complete a Task with Manual Labor
- Situational Management with Bins, Silos and Pits
- Empowerment and Permission to Say No with Chemicals & Pesticides
- Tough Conversations with Slips, Trips and Falls
- Impact of Injuries with Shop Safety
The program also includes online self-paced and in-person direct instruction options for the skills below.
|Core Safety
|Technical Safety
|Attention & Distractions
|ATVs and UTVs
|Spatial Awareness
|Livestock
|Looking at Situations – Multiple Points of View
|Tractors & Machinery
|Task Breakdown and Job Safety
|Personal Protective Equipment
|Matching Tasks and Skills
|Electrical
|Decision Making for How to Complete a Task
|Manual Labor
|Situational Management
|Bins, Silos and Pits
|Empowerment and Permission to Say No
|Chemicals & Pesticides
|Tough Conversations
|Slips, Trips and Falls
|Impact of Injuries
|Shop Safety