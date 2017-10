American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall is in high hopes this week after a long-awaited tax reform framework was announced. Duvall says the new plan “includes important principles such as lower tax rates for individuals who own businesses, elimination of the death tax and some business interest deductibility.” The AFBF President still sees room for improvement on key factors of the framework, but he says the Bureau looks forward to working with Congress to make it happen.