Rob Winters here. I am very excited to personally invite you to the ‘Farm Bill 2023 Roundtable’ coming up on August 24th at Huntington University.

This next farm bill is critical to the future of farming. That’s why I’m inviting a select list of farm friends and Ag leaders to join us. It’s tough to get face-to-face with our elected officials to let them know what’s important, so I’ve arranged for Senator Mike Braun to join us. Senator Braun sits on the powerful Senate Ag Committee, so I want as many people like you to join the conversation and let the Senator know what we’re thinking here at home where the real work happens.

Please let me know you’ll join us at the link below so we can plan for enough seating. Feel free to share this with a farm friend.

Reserve your spot here; http://www.huntington.edu/ag-seminar

The Haupert Institute for Agricultural Studies at Huntington University

Date: August 24, 2022

Time: 2:00pm – 3:00pm

Where: Habecker Dining Commons, Huntington University, Huntington, Indiana