Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO): A tragic farm accident near Nappanee in rural Kosciusko County has claimed the lives of two children.

Sergeant Christopher Francis tells WOWO News that the investigation is continuing after two children, ages three and five, were apparently run over by a semi-tractor/trailer loaded with grain at about 1:45 this afternoon. Investigators believe that the children were beneath the trailer when they were struck. They were pronounced dead at the scene.