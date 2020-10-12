Fantasy of Lights to return on Nov. 13

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights will return for its 26th season early on Nov. 13 this year.

The event, which normally begins the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, will once again be held in Franke Park. Admission is $10 per car.

Some changes are in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, including no Santa’s Cottage with free popcorn and hot cocoa. Other experiences are set to be announced at a later date.

The two-mile route features 127 scenes made up of 425 displays, seven more than last year.

Fantasy of Lights opens at 6 p.m. each night. On Tuesday, Nov. 17, the entry fee is a donation. On Friday, Nov. 20 and Saturday Nov. 21, it is open to registrants only. A $5 bike ride night will be held on Sunday, Nov. 22, with the event closed to vehicles.

You can learn more here.

Blue Jacket provides training and employment services.