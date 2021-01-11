Fantasy of Lights sets all-time attendance record

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Blue Jacket Inc. announced Friday that they set an all-time attendance record for Fantasy of Lights in 2020.

A total of 31,523 vehicles came through the light display in Franke Park, breaking the previous record of 23,300 vehicles set back in 2018. Blue Jacket estimates about 158,000 people visited.

“To say this was Christmas spirit on full display might be the understatement of the decade,” said Tony Hudson, Blue Jacket’s executive director and founder, and the man whose organization took over the event in 2015. “The funds raised from this year’s attendance will go such a long way in helping those who come to us to gain and maintain employment. But it was what we saw with our patron’s generous spirit, kindness, and excitement to attend our inaugural market that leaves an impression.”

Hudson added that he and gate workers often “paid it backward” by offering to pay for the car behind them in line.

Blue Jacket opened a half hour earlier starting Dec. 15 due to longer than anticipated lines. That came after opening almost two weeks early.