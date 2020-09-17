Family, teammates mourn North Side player’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A former Fort Wayne high school football standout was remembered yesterday in a special ceremony at Chambers Field.

19-year-old Theo Redmond was shot to death Tuesday morning while visiting his father in Youngstown, Ohio. His brother Trevon tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 it’s been hard to deal with:

“I’ve been crying so much earlier I didn’t even sleep. I feel like it’s my legacy to live out his dream and hopefully be something that was greater than he was.”

Redmond’s former North Side High School teammates say they’ll be playing this Friday night’s game in his honor.

A warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Zion Gilmore on charges of assault and aggravated burglary in the case, according to Ohio television station WKBN.