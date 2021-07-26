Family still seeking answers in child’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s been decades, but a mother is still seeking justice over her son’s death.

Argentry Montgomery of Fort Wayne would have been 30 this year, but he was only three years old when he was hit by a car on July 21st, 1995. The driver didn’t stop, and the boy died on this day 26 years ago. His mother Key tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 she’s not giving up hope that his killer will be found.

“If that person is not gone from the world, then I’m just gonna keep on letting them know that I hope they have restless nights,” she said. “You took my baby a day before his 4th birthday. I have no words, just let God handle it.”

The boy was sitting on a sidewalk near the intersection of Lasselle and Warsaw Streets when a small white car veered off the road and hit him. If you know anything about what happened, call Fort Wayne Police.