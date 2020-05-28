Family seeking justice for grandmother after hit-and-run crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne family is asking for help tracking down whoever hit their grandmother with a car while she was riding her bike over the weekend.

Lindsay Galbreath tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 the woman was riding on the corner of Plaza and Paulding Road at about 8am Sunday when she was hit by a car, which sped away. She ended up with a few broken bones and a long recovery ahead in the hospital.

The family is hoping someone saw what happened. The Fort Wayne Police Department says they’re investigating, but so far all they have to work with is a vague description of the vehicle.