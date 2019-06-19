Family protests level of charges against man accused of slapping baby

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): The son of the police chief in Payne, Ohio is already out of jail after being arrested for abusing an infant.

30-year-old Rodney Miller Jr. was reportedly caught on a “nanny cam” slapping a 4-month-old baby in the face. Miller is the boy’s father and his mother’s ex-boyfriend.

He was arrested Monday on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and endangering children, according to the Crescent-News, but is already out.

Fort Wayne’s NBC reports that led to a protest outside the Paulding County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon, arguing Miller’s father might have led to him getting lesser charges. They also have video of the alleged assault.

