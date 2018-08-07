Family of slain woman pleading for justice

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The family of a woman who was fatally shot in a Waynedale neighborhood last week is hoping someone will help police solve her murder.

22-year-old Kiara Murphy was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen in a home on Old Trail Road in the early morning of July 31st. She died at an area hospital.

Now her stepfather, Chris Davis, has uploaded a video to YouTube begging anyone who knows what happened to contact police:

FWPD Spokesman Mike Joyner tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 their biggest lead so far is from Murphy’s roommate, who called police almost immediately after the shooting.